Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $210,000 Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pelham Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% in the second quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 951,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,742,000 after buying an additional 59,988 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research began coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.40.

In other news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE FMC opened at $102.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.79. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $56.77 and a 1 year high of $113.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

