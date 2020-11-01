Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 7,067.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 852,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 841,000 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group makes up approximately 3.9% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned 0.05% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $12,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TME. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 873.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 245,905 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,029,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 34,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 177.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 23,394 shares in the last quarter. 23.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

TME opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.09, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.37. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.92.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $981.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.95 million. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TME. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $15.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.03.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.