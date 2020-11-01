Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd decreased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 505 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 91.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.90.

In other news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.74, for a total transaction of $74,748.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,710.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have sold 600 shares of company stock worth $212,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFX stock opened at $318.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.38. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $221.27 and a one year high of $409.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $360.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.53. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $628.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

