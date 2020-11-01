Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys New Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 70,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,415,000. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.08% of Stericycle at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Stericycle in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Stericycle by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of Stericycle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SRCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Stericycle has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.11.

NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $62.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.03 and a 200-day moving average of $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.71, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.20. Stericycle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $598.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 10.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Company Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America RWCS; International RWCS; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

