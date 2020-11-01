Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys 28,000 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 176,342 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. JD.com makes up about 4.2% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 600 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in JD.com by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 798 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD opened at $81.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.98. The company has a market cap of $118.93 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The information services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $3.23. JD.com had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $201.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Macquarie raised shares of JD.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. China Renaissance Securities lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of JD.com from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

