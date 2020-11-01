Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Buys 24,200 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 24.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,672 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 11.1% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $35,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $304.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.41. The company has a market cap of $824.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The specialty retailer reported $14.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $13.28. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $153.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. China Renaissance Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. National Securities began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, 140166 lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.83.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

