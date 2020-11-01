Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires 1,800 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.7% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its holdings in Zoetis by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoetis by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZTS. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. G.Research downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.14.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $1,654,905.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,566.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $299,846.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,635 shares in the company, valued at $737,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,009 shares of company stock worth $5,720,053. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZTS opened at $158.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.13. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $168.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $75.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

