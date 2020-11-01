Aubrey Capital Management Ltd Acquires 1,600 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Aubrey Capital Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises 1.8% of Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DG. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Dollar General from $222.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Dollar General from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dollar General from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.27.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Sunderland sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.21, for a total value of $365,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,654 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,789.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 37,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $7,450,006.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 301,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,396,931.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,435 shares of company stock valued at $19,984,494 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

DG stock opened at $208.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.46. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $224.82.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 33.51% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.