Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Down 9.1%

Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) traded down 9.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $187.25 and last traded at $191.62. 5,590,890 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 198% from the average session volume of 1,877,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $210.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Atlassian from $196.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Atlassian from $205.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a PE ratio of -133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Atlassian by 49.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Atlassian by 22.3% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

