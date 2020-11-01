Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Acquired by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,318 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on Atlassian from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Atlassian from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $191.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.08. Atlassian Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $110.01 and a fifty-two week high of $216.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.07, a P/E/G ratio of 72.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $459.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

