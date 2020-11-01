Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAQAF opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Atlas Arteria has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $5.61.

Atlas Arteria Company Profile

Atlas Arteria Limited owns, develops, and operates toll roads. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

