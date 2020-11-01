Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Atlas Arteria (OTCMKTS:MAQAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS MAQAF opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. Atlas Arteria has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $5.61.
Atlas Arteria Company Profile
Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Arteria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Arteria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.