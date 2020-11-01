Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Announces Earnings Results

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.
ATROB stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.67.
Astronics Company Profile
