Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Announces Earnings Results

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astronics had a negative net margin of 18.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

ATROB stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Astronics has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $32.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.67.

Astronics Company Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification systems, and other products.

