Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Astellas Pharma, Inc. is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceuticals drugs. Products offered by the Company include Prograf applicable for the prevention of rejection in organ transplants, Vesicare for treatment of overactive bladder, Protopic for the treatment of atopic dermatitis in the topical immunomodulator class, Harnal to treat the functional symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), including weak urinary stream, frequent nighttime urination, and sensation of incomplete emptying of the bladder and Fungard an antifungal agent. Astellas Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Astellas Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

ALPMY stock opened at $13.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.67. Astellas Pharma has a twelve month low of $12.48 and a twelve month high of $18.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Astellas Pharma will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma Inc manufactures, markets, and imports and exports pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers XTANDI, an androgen receptor signaling inhibitor for the treatment of prostate cancer; XOSPATA, a FLT3 inhibitor for adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia with a FLT3 mutation-positive; Betanis/Myrbetriq/BETMIGA, a beta-3 adrenergic receptor agonist for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB); and Prograf and Advagraf/Graceptor/ASTAGRAF, which are immunosuppressants used to suppress organ transplant rejection.

