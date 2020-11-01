Argus Raises Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $225.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price increased by Argus from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NSC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.00.

NSC opened at $209.12 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $112.62 and a one year high of $224.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $215.87 and its 200-day moving average is $191.15. The company has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 20.47%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 1,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $376,391.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,819.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

