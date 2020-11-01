Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Raised to $51.00

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday, AR Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARES. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ares Management from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $42.30 on Thursday. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.80 and its 200-day moving average is $38.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.22%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,193,776.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $775,526.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 852,484 shares of company stock valued at $34,653,163. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 112.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Management by 111.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

