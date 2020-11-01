Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.76 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ares Management in a report released on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Oppenheimer currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ares Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ares Management from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.82.

Shares of ARES opened at $42.30 on Friday. Ares Management has a 1 year low of $20.20 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.79. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $1,212,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 53,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $2,193,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 852,484 shares of company stock valued at $34,653,163 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.4% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 64,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 4.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,731,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ares Management by 8.3% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the third quarter worth approximately $318,000. 41.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

