Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.64 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Arcosa in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.64 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.50. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Arcosa’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ACA. 140166 increased their price objective on Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.17.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $46.17 on Friday. Arcosa has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $51.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Arcosa by 4,090.1% in the 2nd quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,965,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,537,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcosa by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,660,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after buying an additional 142,423 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Arcosa by 135.3% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,048,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,252,000 after acquiring an additional 602,983 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Arcosa by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 509,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,446,000 after acquiring an additional 95,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcosa by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 329,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after acquiring an additional 12,006 shares during the period.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 8.51%.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

