ArcBest (ARCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $627.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.73 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 1.01%. On average, analysts expect ArcBest to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARCB opened at $30.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $776.43 million, a PE ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.66. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.15.

In other ArcBest news, VP Michael R. Johns sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,518,957. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO James A. Ingram sold 12,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $397,298.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. TheStreet raised ArcBest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on ArcBest from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on ArcBest from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on ArcBest from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.10.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

