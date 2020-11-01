Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) Short Interest Update

Arca Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ABIO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, a decrease of 40.8% from the September 30th total of 145,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 879,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, Chairman Robert E. Conway bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,972.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arca Biopharma stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. Arca Biopharma has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.75 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.88.

Arca Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.58) by $1.85.

About Arca Biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate, Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), is an investigational, pharmacologically unique beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in the development for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in certain patients who also have heart failure (HF).

