Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arbor Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 16.88%.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 18.10, a current ratio of 18.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.81.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Arbor Realty Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.90.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.