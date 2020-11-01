Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 932,349 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of Applied Materials worth $55,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.90. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.48.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

