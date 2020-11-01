Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 on November 30th

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49.

Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend payment by 61.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apollo Global Management has a payout ratio of 109.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Shares of APO opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.15. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $55.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of -43.88, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $501.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on APO. ValuEngine lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

