Anpac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) is one of 40 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Anpac Bio-Medical Science to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science
|$1.56 million
|-$14.52 million
|-1.98
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|$819.25 million
|$36.78 million
|63.56
Institutional and Insider Ownership
0.0% of Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|-147.70%
|-36.67%
|-21.39%
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors
|266
|911
|1222
|91
|2.46
As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anpac Bio-Medical Science has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Summary
Anpac Bio-Medical Science peers beat Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile
Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.
