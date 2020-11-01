Anpac Bio-Medical Science (ANPC) vs. The Competition Financial Contrast

Anpac Bio-Medical Science (NASDAQ: ANPC) is one of 40 public companies in the “Medical laboratories” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Anpac Bio-Medical Science to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Anpac Bio-Medical Science alerts:

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Anpac Bio-Medical Science $1.56 million -$14.52 million -1.98 Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors $819.25 million $36.78 million 63.56

Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Anpac Bio-Medical Science. Anpac Bio-Medical Science is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Anpac Bio-Medical Science shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of shares of all “Medical laboratories” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anpac Bio-Medical Science N/A N/A N/A Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors -147.70% -36.67% -21.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anpac Bio-Medical Science 0 0 0 0 N/A Anpac Bio-Medical Science Competitors 266 911 1222 91 2.46

As a group, “Medical laboratories” companies have a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Anpac Bio-Medical Science’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Anpac Bio-Medical Science has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Anpac Bio-Medical Science peers beat Anpac Bio-Medical Science on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Company Profile

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It also manufactures cancer differentiation analysis devices; and offers physical checkup package services. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anpac Bio-Medical Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.