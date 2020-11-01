ANON 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One ANON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. ANON has a market cap of $22,803.97 and $4.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ANON has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00007328 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00081036 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00206045 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00030348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $163.83 or 0.01200201 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000187 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000563 BTC.

ANON Coin Profile

ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io . ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

ANON Coin Trading

ANON can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

