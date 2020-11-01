AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) Shares Bought by Avestar Capital LLC

Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,425 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC’s holdings in AngloGold Ashanti were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 10,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.8% during the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 9,960 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.2% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 15,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,527 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.80% of the company’s stock.

AU opened at $23.14 on Friday. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a fifty-two week low of $12.66 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AU. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.29 target price on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of AngloGold Ashanti in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. AngloGold Ashanti presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.76.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited operates as a gold mining company. It also produces gold, silver, uranium, and sulphuric acid; and dÃ³re bars. The company operates 14 mines and three projects in nine countries in South Africa, Continental Africa, the Americas, and Australia. AngloGold Ashanti Limited was incorporated in 1944 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

