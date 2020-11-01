Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decrease of 44.3% from the September 30th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Andina Acquisition Corp. III from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDA. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 4,579.5% during the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 999,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,253,000 after buying an additional 978,000 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 263.4% during the second quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 801,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,223,000 after buying an additional 580,917 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $684,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III by 5.3% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after buying an additional 30,029 shares during the period.

Shares of Andina Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.30 and a beta of 0.05. Andina Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.23.

Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter.

About Andina Acquisition Corp. III

Andina Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in BogotÃ¡, Colombia.

