Analyzing US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) & Digital Locations (NASDAQ:DLOC)

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) and Digital Locations (OTCMKTS:DLOC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for US Ecology and Digital Locations, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score US Ecology 0 1 2 0 2.67 Digital Locations 0 0 0 0 N/A

US Ecology currently has a consensus price target of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 72.56%. Given US Ecology’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe US Ecology is more favorable than Digital Locations.

Volatility & Risk

US Ecology has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Digital Locations has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares US Ecology and Digital Locations’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio US Ecology $685.51 million 1.40 $33.14 million $1.96 15.57 Digital Locations $20,000.00 83.61 $2.94 million N/A N/A

US Ecology has higher revenue and earnings than Digital Locations.

Profitability

This table compares US Ecology and Digital Locations’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets US Ecology -34.42% 4.11% 1.58% Digital Locations N/A N/A -5,005.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of US Ecology shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of US Ecology shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Digital Locations shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

US Ecology beats Digital Locations on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

US Ecology Company Profile

US Ecology, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services, and Field & Industrial Services. The Environmental Services segment offers specialty material management services, including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P, and radioactive waste at its landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities. The Field & Industrial Services segment provides specialty field services, which includes standby services, emergency response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, remediation, lab packs, retail services, transportation, and other services; and waste management services, such as on-site management, waste characterization, and transportation and disposal of non- hazardous and hazardous waste to commercial and industrial facilities, and government entities. US Ecology, Inc. serves oil refineries, chemical production plants, steel mills, real estate developers, and waste brokers/aggregators serving small manufacturers, and other industrial customers. The company was formerly known as American Ecology Corporation and changed its name to US Ecology, Inc. in February 2010. US Ecology, Inc. was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

Digital Locations Company Profile

Digital Locations, Inc. operates as a developer and acquirer of cell tower sites for 5G services. It intends to develop a portfolio of cell tower sites to help meet the expected demand of rapidly growing 5G networks. The company was formerly known as Carbon Sciences, Inc. and changed its name to Digital Locations, Inc. in September 2017. Digital Locations, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

