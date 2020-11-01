Analyzing Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) & Gafisa (NASDAQ:GFASY)

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) and Gafisa (OTCMKTS:GFASY) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Select Interior Concepts and Gafisa, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Select Interior Concepts 0 0 0 0 N/A Gafisa 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.7% of Select Interior Concepts shares are held by institutional investors. 2.2% of Select Interior Concepts shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Select Interior Concepts and Gafisa’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Select Interior Concepts -0.27% -0.98% -0.36% Gafisa N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Select Interior Concepts and Gafisa’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Select Interior Concepts $610.37 million 0.29 $6.98 million $0.27 25.63 Gafisa $101.48 million 0.83 -$6.60 million N/A N/A

Select Interior Concepts has higher revenue and earnings than Gafisa.

Volatility & Risk

Select Interior Concepts has a beta of 3, meaning that its share price is 200% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gafisa has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Select Interior Concepts

Select Interior Concepts, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers. It works with homebuyers in the selection of an array of interior products and finishes, including flooring, cabinets, countertops, wall tile, and related interior items, primarily for newly constructed homes; and coordinates the ordering, fulfillment, and installation of interior products. The Architectural Surfaces Group segment imports and distributes natural and engineered stone slabs, such as marble, granite, porcelain, and quartz for kitchen and bathroom countertops; and ceramic and porcelain tiles for flooring, backsplash, and wall tile applications, as well as tile. It markets these materials through a network of 23 distribution centers and showrooms. The company serves new residential and commercial construction markets, as well as distributes its products to the repair and remodel market. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Gafisa

Gafisa S.A. operates as a homebuilder under the Gafisa brand in Brazil. The company develops and sells residential units, such as luxury buildings with swimming pools, gyms, visitor parking, and other amenities for middle and upper-income customers; and entry-level buildings and house units. It also develops land subdivisions for sale; and provides construction, technical, and real estate management services to third parties. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.

