Analyzing Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and GeneLink (NYSE:GNLKQ)

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) and GeneLink (OTCMKTS:GNLKQ) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and GeneLink’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quest Diagnostics $7.73 billion 2.13 $858.00 million $6.56 18.62 GeneLink N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Quest Diagnostics has higher revenue and earnings than GeneLink.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Quest Diagnostics and GeneLink, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quest Diagnostics 0 9 8 0 2.47 GeneLink 0 0 0 0 N/A

Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus price target of $126.65, indicating a potential upside of 3.69%. Given Quest Diagnostics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Quest Diagnostics is more favorable than GeneLink.

Risk & Volatility

Quest Diagnostics has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneLink has a beta of -1.79, indicating that its share price is 279% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Quest Diagnostics and GeneLink’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quest Diagnostics 9.99% 13.78% 6.33% GeneLink N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Quest Diagnostics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.2% of GeneLink shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Quest Diagnostics beats GeneLink on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services. It offers diagnostic information services primarily under the Quest Diagnostics brand, as well as under the AmeriPath, Dermpath Diagnostics, Athena Diagnostics, ExamOne, and Quanum brands to patients, clinicians, hospitals, integrated delivery networks, health plans, employers, and accountable care organizations through a network of laboratories, patient service centers, phlebotomists in physician offices, call centers and mobile paramedics, nurses, and other health and wellness professionals. The company also offers risk assessment services for the life insurance industry; and healthcare organizations and clinicians robust information technology solutions. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a strategic collaboration with hc1; and strategic relationships with Clinical Genomics Pty Ltd and Anthem Inc. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey.

GeneLink Company Profile

GeneLink, Inc. offers 12-gene DNA assessment services. The company also provides health custom supplements. In addition, it formulates a line of skin care products. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

