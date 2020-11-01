Analyzing Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Futu (NYSE:FHL)

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) and Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Piper Sandler Companies 6.68% 15.64% 8.01% Futu N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Piper Sandler Companies and Futu’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Piper Sandler Companies $846.30 million 1.77 $111.71 million $7.36 11.34 Futu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Piper Sandler Companies has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Piper Sandler Companies and Futu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Piper Sandler Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Futu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Piper Sandler Companies presently has a consensus price target of $84.33, indicating a potential upside of 1.06%. Given Piper Sandler Companies’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Piper Sandler Companies is more favorable than Futu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.5% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Piper Sandler Companies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Piper Sandler Companies beats Futu on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products. It provides advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites debt issuances; and offers municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products. The company also offers public finance investment banking services that focus on state and local governments, and cultural and social service non-profit entities, as well as the education, healthcare, hospitality, senior living, and transportation sectors. In addition, it provides equity and fixed income advisory and trade execution services for institutional investors, and government and non-profit entities. Further, the company is involved in the alternative asset management funds in merchant banking, energy, and senior living to invest firm capital and to manage capital from outside investors, as well as trading activities. The company was formerly known as Piper Jaffray Companies and changed its name to Piper Sandler Companies in January 2020. Piper Sandler Companies was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.