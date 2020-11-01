Analyzing First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) & Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC)

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) and Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

First Mid Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pathfinder Bancorp has a beta of -0.08, suggesting that its share price is 108% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Pathfinder Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Mid Bancshares 21.61% 8.22% 1.09% Pathfinder Bancorp 12.94% 6.92% 0.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.4% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of First Mid Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.0% of Pathfinder Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for First Mid Bancshares and Pathfinder Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Mid Bancshares 0 1 1 0 2.50 Pathfinder Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Mid Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 17.07%. Given First Mid Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe First Mid Bancshares is more favorable than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Mid Bancshares and Pathfinder Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Mid Bancshares $205.74 million 2.26 $47.94 million $2.87 9.67 Pathfinder Bancorp $46.20 million 1.03 $4.28 million N/A N/A

First Mid Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Pathfinder Bancorp.

Dividends

First Mid Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Pathfinder Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Mid Bancshares pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Mid Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. First Mid Bancshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

First Mid Bancshares beats Pathfinder Bancorp on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Mid Bancshares

First Mid Bancshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases. It also offers wealth management services, which include estate planning, investment, and farm management services for individuals; and employee benefit services for business enterprises. In addition, the company provides commercial lines insurance to businesses, as well as homeowner, automobile, health, life, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. It operates through a network of 64 banking centers in Illinois and 1 office in Missouri, as well as a loan production office in Indiana. The company was formerly known as First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. and changed its name to First Mid Bancshares, Inc. in April 2019. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; residential real estate and construction loans; tax-exempt loans; home equity loans and junior liens; municipal loans; and consumer loans comprising automobile, recreational vehicles, and unsecured personal loans, as well as unsecured lines of credit and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company is also involved in the property, casualty, and life insurance brokerage business. It primarily serves individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses, and municipalities. As of April 4, 2018, it operated nine full service offices. The company also operates one loan production office in Oneida County. Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1859 and is headquartered in Oswego, New York.

