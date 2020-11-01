Analyzing BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Micron Solutions (NASDAQ:MICR)

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) and Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS:MICR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

BioLife Solutions has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Micron Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioLife Solutions 42.52% 1.49% 1.13% Micron Solutions -2.31% -16.21% -4.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.9% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of BioLife Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for BioLife Solutions and Micron Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioLife Solutions 0 2 7 0 2.78 Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

BioLife Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $28.22, suggesting a potential downside of 1.70%. Given BioLife Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioLife Solutions is more favorable than Micron Solutions.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares BioLife Solutions and Micron Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioLife Solutions $27.37 million 33.57 -$1.66 million $0.08 358.88 Micron Solutions $17.50 million 0.38 -$2.14 million N/A N/A

BioLife Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions.

Summary

BioLife Solutions beats Micron Solutions on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc. develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies. It offers proprietary biopreservation media products, including HypoThermosol FRS and CryoStor that are formulated to mitigate preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage and death; and the ThawSTAR line that includes automated vial and cryobag thawing products that control the heat and timing of the thawing process of biologic materials. The company also provides evo shipping containers that are cloud-connected passive storage and transport containers for temperature-sensitive biologics and pharmaceuticals; and liquid nitrogen laboratory freezers, cryogenic equipment, and accessories. The company markets and sells its products directly, as well as through third party distributors. BioLife Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Bothell, Washington.

About Micron Solutions

Micron Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc., operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications. Its products include silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors for use as consumable component parts in integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors that are used in monitoring electrical signals in various medical applications. The company also offers orthopedic implant components; thermoplastic injection molding services; and value added services, including the design, manufacture, and rehabilitation of injection molding tools. It serves original equipment manufacturers, and other contract manufacturing organizations, as well as defense industries. The company was formerly known as Arrhythmia Research Technology, Inc. and changed its name to Micron Solutions, Inc. in March 2017. Micron Solutions, Inc. is based in Fitchburg, Massachusetts.

