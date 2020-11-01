Analysts Set Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) Target Price at $17.50

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

WTRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Watford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Watford from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Watford from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut Watford from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 601.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 16.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watford in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 17.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Watford by 53.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTRE opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $715.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Watford has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.90.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.44. Sell-side analysts expect that Watford will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Watford

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

