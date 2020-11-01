Analysts Set Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) PT at $18.17

Shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VVNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vivint Smart Home from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, August 13th.

Get Vivint Smart Home alerts:

VVNT stock opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. Vivint Smart Home has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 111.07 and a beta of 0.41.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.14 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vivint Smart Home will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vivint Smart Home news, CEO Todd R. Pedersen bought 20,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $369,716.76. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,024.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,668,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,897,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,805,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Vivint Smart Home Company Profile

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.