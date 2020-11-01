Analysts Set Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) Price Target at $6.75

Shares of Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMNI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RMNI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rimini Street from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Rimini Street from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Rimini Street in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:RMNI opened at $3.17 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.38 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.44 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.41. Rimini Street has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.97.

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Rimini Street had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rimini Street will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rimini Street news, EVP Kevin Maddock sold 5,000 shares of Rimini Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total transaction of $29,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,730.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 61.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMNI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 123.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 6,759 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Rimini Street during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rimini Street by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 51.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc provides enterprise software products and services for various industries. The company offers third-party support for Oracle and SAP software products. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific.

