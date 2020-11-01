Analysts Set National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Target Price at $17.50

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

NESR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub raised National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get National Energy Services Reunited alerts:

Shares of NESR opened at $7.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $6.43. The company has a market capitalization of $645.18 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.93. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $9.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 4.90%. Equities research analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in National Energy Services Reunited by 284.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $766,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,497,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,066,000 after purchasing an additional 308,683 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the period. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Energy Services Reunited Company Profile

National Energy Services Reunited Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments: Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; hydraulic fracturing services; stimulation and pumping services; nitrogen services; pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems; and primary and remedial cementing services.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for National Energy Services Reunited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Energy Services Reunited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.