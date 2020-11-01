Analysts Set McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Price Target at $222.00

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.0% in the third quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,365 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,469,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 22.7% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 15.3% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 11,680 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.5% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,023 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 48,606 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $213.00 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $231.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.