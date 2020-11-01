Analysts Set At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) Target Price at $15.93

Shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

HOME has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of At Home Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of At Home Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of At Home Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

In other news, CAO Laura L. Bracken sold 3,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $71,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $385,796 and have sold 366,330 shares valued at $7,839,462. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of At Home Group by 38.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in At Home Group in the second quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in At Home Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HOME opened at $16.29 on Thursday. At Home Group has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average of $10.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.21.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $515.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that At Home Group will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

