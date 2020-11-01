Analysts Offer Predictions for Highwoods Properties, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Highwoods Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 28th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Highwoods Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.49). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 41.15%.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HIW. ValuEngine cut Highwoods Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Highwoods Properties from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.89.

Shares of Highwoods Properties stock opened at $29.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.66. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.66%.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.69 per share, for a total transaction of $98,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,611.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 61.2% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $81,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the second quarter worth $95,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 14,695.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the third quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

