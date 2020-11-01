Analysts Issue Forecasts for Mastercard Incorporated’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Piper Sandler cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Mastercard in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Donat now forecasts that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $6.25 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.34. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mastercard’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mastercard from $338.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $301.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Mastercard from $320.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.39.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $288.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $288.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $334.70 and its 200-day moving average is $310.77. Mastercard has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MA. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.0% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 142,398 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $48,155,000 after buying an additional 10,545 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 10.8% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% in the third quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total value of $9,905,894.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,567,385.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,210,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 256,771 shares of company stock worth $83,003,768 in the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

