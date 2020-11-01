AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMS AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AMSSY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AMS AG/ADR in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of AMS AG/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

AMSSY opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.89. AMS AG/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $24.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71.

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells sensor and analog IC solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It provides audio front-ends for personal media players and other mobile consumer devices, as well as standalone amplifiers and telephone integrated circuits (ICs); environmental sensors for appliance, automotive, building technology, consumer, and industrial applications; and light sensors products, including a portfolio of digital ambient light, digital color, proximity detection, light-to-digital, light-to-voltage, and light-to-frequency sensors, as well as linear sensor arrays for intelligent light sensing.

