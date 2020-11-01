Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Amgen by 67.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 732,305 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $148,460,000 after purchasing an additional 295,600 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 0.5% during the second quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 18,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter valued at $236,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.58.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.02, for a total value of $241,020.00. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $216.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.20.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 98.00%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

