Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. CSFB cut their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $180.08.

AMP opened at $160.83 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $80.01 and a 12-month high of $180.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 9th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In related news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $1,617,493.59. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXA boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 384,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,405,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 96,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 73,612 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 11,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

