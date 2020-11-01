America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $90.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $86.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.49. The company has a market cap of $591.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.37. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 17th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $187.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.72 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that America’s Car-Mart will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director William H. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $512,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,453,423.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $31,389.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,110,000 after buying an additional 7,778 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,236,000 after purchasing an additional 67,689 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,829,000 after purchasing an additional 102,070 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,272,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in America’s Car-Mart by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,637 shares in the last quarter. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2020, it operated 148 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

