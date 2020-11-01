American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Decreased by Ocean Endowment Partners LLC

Ocean Endowment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. American Tower accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ocean Endowment Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in American Tower by 71.1% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on American Tower from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. KeyCorp cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.08.

Shares of AMT opened at $229.65 on Friday. American Tower Corp has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 28th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 25th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.99%.

In other news, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total value of $4,774,853.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,993,549.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 763 shares in the company, valued at $194,771.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,447 shares of company stock worth $5,790,042. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.