American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American National Insurance (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,900 shares, a growth of 53.9% from the September 30th total of 55,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $68.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.36. American National Insurance has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $122.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%.

Separately, BidaskClub raised American National Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

In other American National Insurance news, Director E Douglas Mcleod acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $75.30 per share, with a total value of $225,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,075. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 3,335 shares of company stock worth $251,061 over the last ninety days. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in American National Insurance by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its position in American National Insurance by 142.4% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in American National Insurance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 7,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in American National Insurance by 7.5% in the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in American National Insurance by 140.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American National Insurance

American National Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company's Life segment offers whole life, term life, universal life, variable universal life, and credit life insurance products.

