American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63.
In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.
American Equity Investment Life Company Profile
American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.
Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?
Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.