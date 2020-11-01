American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $798.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. American Equity Investment Life’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $24.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. American Equity Investment Life has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $34.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.59. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, Director David S. Mulcahy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.57 per share, with a total value of $195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 118,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,317,851.23. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEL. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.13.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products and services in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities, as well as life insurance products. It markets its products through independent agents, including national marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

