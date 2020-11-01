American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) Shares Down 0.6%

American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) dropped 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $46.58 and last traded at $46.83. Approximately 37,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 143% from the average daily volume of 15,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.11.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF stock. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

