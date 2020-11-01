American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.60 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American Campus Communities in a report released on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Campus Communities’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

ACC stock opened at $37.46 on Friday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $50.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 73.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a 200-day moving average of $34.49.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in American Campus Communities by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

