Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Short Interest Up 28.4% in October

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 506,400 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the September 30th total of 394,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $259.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.90, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.90. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $259.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $241.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.29.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 27.15%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amedisys will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amedisys news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.44, for a total value of $230,529.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Sharon Brunecz sold 4,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $1,071,530.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,677. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,161 shares of company stock worth $3,148,490. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 107.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMED. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $218.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.73.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

